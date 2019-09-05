Hinsdale native Thomas Ives talks making Chicago Bears practice squad

ABC7's Dionne Miller interviews Thomas Ives, the wide receiver who made the Chicago Bears' practice squad.The squad is comprised of 10 players who the team can call up to games in case of injury or need.Ives graduated from Colgate University in New York. He also played football while attending Hinsdale Central High School.The Hinsdale native talked to Miller about his roots and what it means to be part of the Chicago Bears as they ready for their 100th season."That's awesome. Especially being at Soldier Field, having grown up watching all the games and going to a couple here and there, throughout the years. It was really cool to be a part of it firsthand.""Um yeah, there was one practice when, it was actually a Tennessee Titans scout that came to see a couple of us. And he said that, one of my coaches said, 'Oh, he's here to see you,' and then that was kind of the first time that it was, 'Oh, this might be a thing.' When I came home after that season, a family friend of mine went out to lunch and he said, 'You know, you got this handled to go out and do this thing professionally.' So those were kind of the first instances when I thought I could actually do this.""Oh, it's awesome. You know, you grow up wanting to be a Bear and your whole family is Bears fans. I've got family all over the Chicago area, so having their support has been awesome. They've been able to come to the games and you know, just getting text messages from family that's all over watching too. It's been awesome."