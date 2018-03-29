SPORTS

'Home-run-proof' windows installed outside of Wrigley Field

EMBED </>More Videos

It's opening day for baseball and kids and adults alike are ready for all of the action. (WLS)

Mark Rivera
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's opening day for baseball and kids and adults alike are ready for all of the action.

"I'm really excited for baseball this year," said 10-year-old Jackson Walker after playing at Chicago Baseball Academy's Lil Slugger's camp.

But playing baseball can come with some risks. Especially if you're near a window.

Asked if he'd ever broken a window, 11-year-old Lucas Peña said, "I mean, yeah. I have by accident while hitting a ball my dad pitched to me. I hit it so hard I broke my dad's window!"

He's not the only one. Remember that monster walk off homer way back in 1996 from Sammy Sosa at Wrigley Field?

Yeah the window behind the stadium never stood a chance.

But now, Pella Windows engineering specialist Matt Waldren says that's changing with new so-called home-run-proof windows.

Waldren said he got in trouble as a kid for breaking windows while playing baseball.

"Now I get paid to do it, so that's pretty cool," he said.

Waldren's tempered glass windows are replacing the normal ones at 1032 West Waveland Avenue. He said he's gone over tons of variables to get this right.

"In terms of the ball coming off the bat, traveling 460 feet, and then hitting a window, figuring out just how the ball is going to impact the window," he said. "The tempering process heats the glass, tightens it up so it makes it a little more flexible in the center, so when the ball hits it, it bounces off."

That's compared to what a baseball usually does to a glass window, like the one Lucas Peña broke!

"Am I gonna get grounded? I don't want to get grounded. How much is it going to cost to replace the window?" he remembered thinking after the incident. "My dad keeps telling me to go out there and be the next Sammy Sosa. And I say, 'OK I'll try my best.'"

He's already off to a good start breaking windows with monster hits.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsbaseballWrigleyvilleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News