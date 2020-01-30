Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Tips for taking the most Insta-worthy photos in Miami

By
MIAMI -- If you're heading to Miami, here are some tips to help maximize your time.

Most people want to share proof they saw the elaborate Super Bowl set-up at Lummus Beach. Perhaps many will even brave crowds at Bayfront Park. Along the way, it's likely they'll want to post those perfect pictures.

We found actual social media influencers in the middle of South Beach- people with serious followers.

Naomi Guzman or @alwaysnaomii on Instagram, Dianna Hughes or @followdee, Livia Gullo or @liviagullo, and Juan Canino or @juan_canino stopped to share their expertise.

The first thing to consider is location.

We found Gullo attracting crowds at Lummus Beach. She suggested, "Here, Wynwood, or Bayside."
Hughes said, "You can definitely go to South Pointe. It's really cool, lots of palm trees, rocks, of course the water."

Wherever you decide, Hughes said some of her best content included bright colors and a positive attitude.

ABC7 News found plenty of color at Wynwood Walls in Miami.

In Miami Beach's, Ocean Drive, the city's most iconic street, offered great backdrops for photos.

"You never know what you're going to find," Guzman shared. "It's a people watching area."

How about from behind the lens?

Canino said his advice is, "You just want to be confident more than anything else. Have the confidence to go out there and feel comfortable."

He said sometimes, less is more, "Whatever it is that you do, don't try to fake it til you make it. Actually be honest with yourself and do things that you enjoy."

Guzman shared, "You gotta get you a friend that's willing to do anything and everything to get the shot. It's all about angles!"

We'd love to see snapshots of your Super Bowl journey. Be sure to use #49ersOn7 to share.



Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers andSuper Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisocial mediafootballphotossuper bowl 2020travel tipssan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflfacebooksuper bowlu.s. & worldtwitterinstagram
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Who is 49ers quarterback Jimmy G and what is his connection to Chicago?
How to eat like a local in Miami for under $15
Planters dials back on Mr. Peanut death Super Bowl ad campaign following Kobe Bryant news
Jake Melnick's Corner Tap Super Bowl party spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner
Robbers kidnap victim leaving Fulton River District bar, police say
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
6,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Wounded CPD sergeant recovering after witnessing shooting, helping catch suspect
Impeachment trial: Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
Facebook to pay $550M over Illinois privacy class action suit
Show More
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
News Fix: Nearly 4 years later, Brexit to take effect Friday
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy but dry Thursday
Powerball Results: 1 ticket nets $394M jackpot
More TOP STORIES News