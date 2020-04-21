coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Update: Illinois High School Association cancels spring sports tournaments

By
With thousands of student athletes sidelined for the rest of the school year, the Illinois High School Association announced it's calling off all tournaments for the spring.

"It's upsetting because I've been looking forward to senior night since freshman year," said Rylee Quillen, a soccer player at Dundee Crown High School.

The decision affects a total of 14 spring sports.

"You can't prepare for this as a coach, " said York High School volleyball coach Ken Dowdy. "You're not taught how to deal with a pandemic where everything's canceled."

And It's been a double whammy for Chicago Public Schools athletes like Tommy Donahoe. The teachers strike claimed much of his cross country season and the pandemic is killing track season.

"I feel like I didn't get a fair shot to make a state meet this year, which would have been my first year in cross country or track," said Donahoe.

A lot of athletes are still hoping to salvage some of the spring season during the summer, but like most things during this pandemic, that's a big question mark.
