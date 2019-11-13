IHSA drops appeal of order allowing CPS cross country runners to compete

The IHSA filed the appeal Nov. 4, but the appellate court decided not to rule immediately, clearing the way for the students to run last Saturday. The IHSA barred CPS runners from the competition because of the Chicago Teachers Union strike. The organization's rules prohibit teams from postseason competition if it begins while the district is on strike. Judge Neil Cohen called the policy vague.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said Tuesday the organization is within its rights to enforce its rules. However, he says an appeal ruling would be ineffective.
Chicago Mather's cross-country team and 12 individual state qualifiers from Chicago Public Schools competed at the meet in Peoria.
