IHSA meeting Wednesday expected to decide on fall sports amid COVID-19 concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois High School Athletic Association is meeting Wednesday and a decision could come on whether there will be high school sports in the fall.

Thousands of student athletes across Illinois are waiting for this decision: will kids be able to play sports this fall?

The decision will take into account the COVID-19 pandemic, and advice from Illinois Department of Public Health, State Board of Education and the Governor's Office.

This week, Governor JB Pritzker said he has not issued any mandate involving high school sports at this point, but added, "It is something he's deeply concerned about and he's watching very closely."

Wednesday's meeting is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m.
