IHSA sets schedule for remainder of 2021 school year as COVID metrics improve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois High School Sports Association set the sports schedule for the remainder of the school year.Sports like basketball, cheer and dance will begin practice immediately and go to mid-March while sports like football and girls volleyball will start early March and go through late April. Sports that will go from mid-March to June include girls soccer, baseball, softball, wrestling, boys volleyball, boys tennis and track.The last time the Amundsen football team played, their season was cut short by the Chicago teachers strike and then COVID-19 canceled the team's season initially. Quarterback Christopher Clark said he was happy to learn that the season is still taking place."For sure, I would rather play in COVID than not play at all," Clark said.While there will be no state playoffs for an number of sports including basketball, most coaches are happy to have sports back."To them, this is going to be the single most important thing that they're going to be looking, you know, to do is get back into sports, get back around their teammates, get back with their mentor and coaches," said Nick Olson, Amundsen football coach.Aside from football, all sports are required to hold practices on seven different days prior to holding a contest due to COVID-19.Mark and social distancing rules are in effect but differ between sports.In order for high risk sports to begin, a given region has to be in Phase 4 of the state's reopening process. No region is in that phase currently.