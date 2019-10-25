IHSA decides to waive game requirement in Simeon Career High Academy's appeal to save football playoff season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The IHSA Board of Directors took action Friday on an appeal filed by the Simeon Career High Academy's football team in an effort to compete in the state playoff competition.The ongoing Chicago Teachers Union strike has impacted nearly 100 Chicago Public Schools and has threatened their chances at state playoffs.The Simeon Career High Academy argued in front of a judge Friday about why their football team should be able to compete in playoffs, despite being out of school during the teachers' strike. The team holds a 6-1 record, and the school has filed two appeals.A judge heard arguments from both Simeon Career High Academy and the IHSA Friday morning at the Thompson Center. The judge is expected to issue a written decision by 5 p.m.The board, however, voted to waive the eight-game requirement for CPS schools impacted by the strike. The teams include Simeon, Phoenix Military Academy, and Chicago Military-Bronzeville. The decision means the teams will be eligible to be placed in the 2019 IHSA Football Playoff field on Saturday, October 26.The board did not waive the three-practice requirement following the conclusion of the strike. This means any schools who qualify for the 2019 IHSA Football Playoff field will have to resume practice by Wednesday, October 30, in order to meet the practice requirement stated in their policy. The teams will also be required to play their first round playoff games, which will be ruled as a forfeit if they are unable to return to practice by that date."Due to circumstances beyond their control, the three schools in question found themselves lacking the requisite number of games to participate in the State Series despite having otherwise qualified," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "Due to these unique circumstances, the Board felt it appropriate to waive the minimum game rule for those impacted schools. The Board did not feel it appropriate to modify the three-practice rule, however. Acclimatization in the sport of football has been a focal point of our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee over the past decade, and the medical professionals who advise us believe it is vital to the safety of our student-athletes. Given how many student-athletes have been negatively impacted by this strike, at the very least, it was a positive to eliminate some of the unknowns as it relates to the timeline for CPS football teams to participate in the IHSA playoffs."On Thursday, an emergency injunction was filed by the parents of 14 cross country runners at Jones College Prep filed a complaint against the Illinois High School Association and the Chicago Board of Education. The emergency filing seeks a restraining order so student athletes can compete in playoffs during the Chicago teachers' strike.Student-athletes claim the IHSA is denying schools from competing in the statewide competition, which takes away their opportunity to be scouted by colleges.More student athletes could be affected as the strike drags on, because a certain amount of games and practice are required to be eligible to compete.Some teams have already missed the first state qualifying competitions, while others are scheduled for this weekend.According to the IHSA strike policy, "If a school is on strike and not in legal session, as defined by the State Board of Education, on the date of the beginning competition in any IHSA state series, students from that school may not participate in the state series. However, when students from any member school first participate in the beginning level of competition in a given state series that state series is considered to have begun for all entered schools.Joe Trost, the founder of Pepsico Showdown, has been advocating on behalf of CPS student-athletes. He said strike is impacting athletes lives."There's really been a cry from student athletes over the past week about what is going on off the field, Trost said. "Obviously there's stuff going on in the boardroom that the adults need to handle, outside of the board room its just impacting the lives of student athletes."Football playoff brackets will be determined Saturday.The cross county postseason starts on Saturday, with regional meets across Illinois.IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson released a statement on the TRO filing:So far the IHSA has not responded to ABC7's requests for comment.