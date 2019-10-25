IHSA decides to waive game requirement in Simeon High School's appeal to save football playoff season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The IHSA Board of Directors took action Friday on an appeal filed by the Simeon Career High Academy's football team in an effort to compete in the state playoff competition.The ongoing Chicago Teachers Union strike has impacted nearly 100 Chicago Public Schools and has threatened their chances at state playoffs. The team holds a 6-1 record, and the school has filed two appeals.The board voted to waive the eight-game requirement for CPS schools impacted by the strike. The teams include Simeon, Phoenix Military Academy, and Chicago Military-Bronzeville. The decision means the teams will be eligible to be placed in the 2019 IHSA Football Playoff field on Saturday, October 26.Simeon has only played seven games this season because of a game that fell through during one normal week and a because of a canceled game due to the teachers strike.The ruling means Simeon can compete in the state playoffs, which begin November 1, as long as the teachers strike comes to an end by Tuesday or Wednesday. That would allow the team to practice three days, as required under the ruling, before competing.The teams will also be required to play their first round playoff games, which will be ruled as a forfeit if they are unable to return to practice by that date."Due to circumstances beyond their control, the three schools in question found themselves lacking the requisite number of games to participate in the State Series despite having otherwise qualified," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "Due to these unique circumstances, the Board felt it appropriate to waive the minimum game rule for those impacted schools. The Board did not feel it appropriate to modify the three-practice rule, however. Acclimatization in the sport of football has been a focal point of our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee over the past decade, and the medical professionals who advise us believe it is vital to the safety of our student-athletes. Given how many student-athletes have been negatively impacted by this strike, at the very least, it was a positive to eliminate some of the unknowns as it relates to the timeline for CPS football teams to participate in the IHSA playoffs."The families of 14 Jones College Prep student athletes filed an emergency injunction Thursday against the Illinois High School Association and the Chicago Board of Education. The emergency filing seeks a restraining order so student athletes can compete in playoffs during the Chicago teachers' strike.More than 100 cross country athletes from several CPS schools filled a Daley Center courtroom Friday, hoping the judge would be sympathetic to their cause."We've been training since June, we've worked really hard for this moment, that is why we are fighting for it," said Ian Bacon, Jones College Prep student athlete.The cross country regionals are Saturday, and their attorney is asking the IHSA to bend the rules and find an exception to allow them to compete. The IHSA argued rules are rules, and by allowing students to compete they would be asking coaches to cross the picket line."I'm not asking teachers or anyone part of the union to cross the picket line," said Kevin Sterling, attorney for the student athletes. "We have coaches and parents who are licensed coaches throughout the city and suburbs who are willing to step up."A judge heard arguments from both Simeon and the IHSA Friday morning at the Thompson Center. The judge is expected to issue a written decision by 5 p.m.Seniors know if they don't compete Saturday it is likely the end of their cross country careers, or the end of a potential scholarship."It's like the one of the sole opportunities this year students have to meet with college recruiters," Bacon said."We have worked so hard, we have worked the past four years almost every day, rain, snow, you name it, we are running," said Sydney Partyka, Taft High School student athlete.More student athletes could be affected as the strike drags on, because a certain amount of games and practice are required to be eligible to compete.Some teams have already missed the first state qualifying competitions, while others are scheduled for this weekend.According to the IHSA strike policy, "If a school is on strike and not in legal session, as defined by the State Board of Education, on the date of the beginning competition in any IHSA state series, students from that school may not participate in the state series. However, when students from any member school first participate in the beginning level of competition in a given state series that state series is considered to have begun for all entered schools.Joe Trost, the founder of Pepsico Showdown, has been advocating on behalf of CPS student athletes."There's really been a cry from student athletes over the past week about what is going on off the field," Trost said. "Obviously there's stuff going on in the boardroom that the adults need to handle, outside of the board room it's just impacting the lives of student athletes."Football playoff brackets will be determined Saturday.IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson released a statement on the TRO filing:So far the IHSA has not responded to ABC7's requests for comment.