North Shore woman inducted into International Swimmer's Hall of Fame

Marcia Cleveland holds all-time record for triple crown of open water swimming: English Channel, Catalina Channel, Manhattan Island Swim
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
IL woman inducted into International Swimmer's Hall of Fame

A North Shore woman was inducted into the International Swimmer's Hall of Fame Saturday.

Marcia Cleveland has been swimming for five decades.

She holds the all-time record for the triple crown of open water swimming, which includes the English Channel, the Catalina Channel and the Manhattan Island Swim.

RELATED: Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
A Chicago man has been jumping into Lake Michigan everyday since June, for a great cause!



"You know, it's a huge honor because I'm being elected by my peers into a very esteemed level, kind of the pinnacle, of a sport, an international hall of fame," Cleveland said. "It's really a validation of all the hard work."

The ceremony was held virtually.

Cleveland has also written a book, called "Dover Solo," and coaches a United States Masters swim team.
