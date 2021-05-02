North Shore woman inducted into International Swimmer's Hall of Fame

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10371525" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago man has been jumping into Lake Michigan everyday since June, for a great cause!

A North Shore woman was inducted into the International Swimmer's Hall of Fame Saturday.Marcia Cleveland has been swimming for five decades.She holds the all-time record for the triple crown of open water swimming, which includes the English Channel, the Catalina Channel and the Manhattan Island Swim."You know, it's a huge honor because I'm being elected by my peers into a very esteemed level, kind of the pinnacle, of a sport, an international hall of fame," Cleveland said. "It's really a validation of all the hard work."The ceremony was held virtually.Cleveland has also written a book, called "Dover Solo," and coaches a United States Masters swim team.