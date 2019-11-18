Sports

Indiana legal sports bets surge to nearly $92M in 2nd month

MUNSTER, Ind. -- Data from the Indiana Gaming Commission shows that the second month of legal sports betting in Indiana saw nearly three times as much money wagered than in its opening month.

RELATED: Indiana casinos open their books as sports betting officially becomes legal

A total of $91.7 million was wagered on sports in Indiana during October, compared to $34.5 million in September.

Regulated mobile betting in the state began Oct. 3, bringing in $48 million in sports bets last month. The data also shows sports bets placed at casino windows or kiosks totaled $43.7 million.

RELATED: Football fans flock to Indiana casinos for sports betting ahead of NFL season

Football accounted for the most betting on an individual sport at more than $41 million. More than half of Indiana's October sports bets went through the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago.

The state also brought in nearly $1 million in tax revenue last month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianacasinogamblingu.s. & worldsports betting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Buffalo Grove police investigating double homicide
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
At least 8 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Chicago-area college student arrested for guns in SUV
Show More
Woman forced to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint in Frankfort
Disaster declaration issued for 17 Illinois counties
Teen gives out backpacks full of supplies to Chicago's homeless
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, chilly Monday
More TOP STORIES News