Indiana sports betting draws $34.5M in wagers in 1st month

MUNSTER, Ind. -- The Indiana Gaming Commission says the opening month of sports betting at Indiana casinos attracted $34.5 million in wagers.

Data released Thursday by the commission showed football was the most popular sport with $20.7 million in bets, or 60% of the wagers. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports football was followed by parlay wagers on the outcome of multiple games or sports (28, baseball (10%), and other sports (2%).

Not all casinos started accepting sports wagers on the first day available for betting, so the amounts wagered no doubt will grow in coming months. Also, online sports betting began this month in Indiana through two companies with mobile sports wagering apps, and several more are set to go online soon.

Indiana's share of the sports betting proceeds in September was $813,000.
