Jesse Rogers' New Book: Try Not To Suck

ESPN's Jesse Rogers has co-authored a new book titled "Try Not To Suck: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Baseball Life of Joe Maddon."It chronicles Joe's life - from wanting to play ball to his transition to coach. It shows how his unique style of dealing with players took him to the pinnacle of baseball - the World Series. It's a must for every "loveable loser" or baseball fanatic.Try Not To Suck: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Baseball Life of Joe Maddon is available on March 15th, 2018.For more information on the book, visit the website:Check out Jesse on ESPN radio: