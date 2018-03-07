Jesse Rogers' New Book: Try Not To Suck

CHICAGO --ESPN's Jesse Rogers has co-authored a new book titled "Try Not To Suck: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Baseball Life of Joe Maddon."
It chronicles Joe's life - from wanting to play ball to his transition to coach. It shows how his unique style of dealing with players took him to the pinnacle of baseball - the World Series. It's a must for every "loveable loser" or baseball fanatic.
Try Not To Suck: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Baseball Life of Joe Maddon is available on March 15th, 2018.
For more information on the book, visit the website:
http://www.triumphbooks.com/try-not-to-suck-products-9781629374765.php
Check out Jesse on ESPN radio:
http://www.espn.com/espnradio/play/_/id/13410264