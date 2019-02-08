J.J. Watt's influence is so overwhelming that the star football player can't help but to give back to his adoring fans.One recent example of that came with his response to a tweet that caught his eye.A teacher at Moore Elementary School in Cy-Fair ISD tweeted a photo of her and her students wearing J.J. Watt jerseys to celebrate the 99th day of class.One of the students came to school with a homemade version of Watt's jersey. It was something that the Houston Texans defensive end actually complimented."My man in the middle making the extra effort!!" Watt tweeted.He then makes the extra effort himself."DM me an address and I'll make sure we get him a real jersey," Watt followed up.While this is another example of how awesome Watt is to Texans fans, this is obviously nothing new for him: