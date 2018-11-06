The Chicago Blackhawks have relieved Joel Quenneville of his coaching duties and have named Jeremy Colliton the 38th head coach in franchise history. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 6, 2018

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Joel Quenneville, who led the team to three Stanley Cups, and replaced him with Jeremy Colliton, the team announced Tuesday.The Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups under Quenneville in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He took over the Blackhawks shortly into the 2008-09 season to replace the fired Denis Savard.The Blackhawks have made the playoffs in nine of ten seasons under Quenneville, coming up short last season. This season under Quenneville, the Blackhawks have won 6, lost 6 and lost 3 in overtime.Quenneville is the second-winningest head coach in Blackhawks history, with a record of 452-249-96 in 797 games. He is also the second-winningest coach in NHL history with an all-time record of 890-532-214.Quenneville has been replaced by Jeremy Colliton, who at 33 years old, is now the youngest head coach in the NHL. He was serving in his second season as head coach of the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate Rockford Ice Hogs.Colliton is younger than current Blackhawks Chris Kunitz (39), Duncan Keith (35), Cam Ward (34) and Corey Crawford, who is also 33.Before serving as head coach of the Ice Hogs, Colliton spent four seasons as the head coach of Mora IK in Sweden. The Blackie, Alberta native played eight years in the NHL and AHL, appearing in 57 NHL games with the New York Islanders. The Blackhawks will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to introduce Colliton.The Blackhawks also announced that assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelson have also been let go. Barry Smith, a member of the Blackhawks Hockey Operations staff, will join Colliton's staff as an assistant coach. All other coaches will remain in place.