Sports

John Chaney, Temple's commanding basketball coach, dies at 89

PHILADELPHIA -- John Chaney, one of the nation's leading Black coaches and a commanding figure during a Hall of Fame basketball career at Temple, has died. He was 89.

His death was announced by the university Friday.

Chaney led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, including five NCAA regional finals. Chaney had 741 wins as a college coach. He was twice named national coach of the year and his teams at Temple won six Atlantic 10 conference titles.

He became a de facto father to dozens of his players, many coming to Temple from broken homes, violent upbringings and bad schools. He often said his biggest goal was simply to give poor kids a chance to get an education.

Chaney was an imposing presence on the court - restless, cranky, his otherwise natty clothes in shambles by the end of the game. Often, as he exhorted his team, he put himself in situations he later regretted. He was known for a fiery temper -- sending a player into a 2005 game to commit hard fouls. Chaney served a suspension and apologized.

In 1994, he had a heated exchange following a game against UMass in which he threatened to kill coach John Calipari. Chaney apologized and was suspended for a game. The two later became friends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiacollege basketballsportstemple university
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID vaccinations ramp up, more than 4K new cases reported
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
3 teens charged in string of Chicago carjackings, including officer's
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend
CPS, CTU negotiations continue with key sticking points holding up deal
Trump-supporting IL couple charged in US Capitol riot
UW-Madison police chief bans 'Thin Blue Line' imagery
Show More
Oak Lawn mayor blames Kim Foxx for crash that killed 12-year-old girl
Rush University Medical Center helps make microwaves safer
Carjackers strike twice on same block on North Side
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Police video shows end of Chicago, Evanston shooting spree that left 4 dead
More TOP STORIES News