Jon Lester spends $47K on beer for Chicago Cubs fans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are plenty of questions about Cubs pitcher Jon Lester's future with the team, but there's no question that the free agent left hander loves his Wrigleyville fans. According to ESPN , Lester bought $31,000 worth of beer at four Wrigleyville bars over Halloween weekend.He tweeted out his bar tab, including a 34 percent tip to match his jersey number. That works out to $47,000.Lester tweeted, "Thanks for coming out this weekend y'all... Shout out to all the bars, their staff, and those cheers-ing from afar! Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago! #JonsTab."The Cubs declined to pick up Lester's option, making him a free agent, but there is still a possibility he could re-sign with the team.