Jon Lester spends $47K on beer for Chicago Cubs fans

According to ESPN, Lester bought $31,000 worth of beer at four Wrigleyville bars over Halloween weekend.
He tweeted out his bar tab, including a 34 percent tip to match his jersey number. That works out to $47,000.
Thanks for coming out this weekend y’all! Yesterday we added 1,372 @MillerLites to my tab, bringing our grand total to 4,838. Shout out to all the bars, their staff, and those cheers-ing from afar! Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago! #JonsTab pic.twitter.com/OTEIO2gOjc— Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 2, 2020
The Cubs declined to pick up Lester's option, making him a free agent, but there is still a possibility he could re-sign with the team.