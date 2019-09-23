Sports

Judge to determine fate of late Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks' estate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A court hearing Monday could determine the fate of late Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks' estate. A judge could rule on whether Banks' will can be admitted, or if it should be discarded.

Banks signed his will three months before his death in 2015. In his will, he allowed for his estate to go to a longtime friend, not his wife.

At the time of his death, Banks and wife Elizabeth were in the process of divorcing.

Monday's ruling could settle the years-long dispute over the former athlete's will.
