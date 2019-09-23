Judge to determine fate of late Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks' estate

RELATED: Ernie Banks dies at age 83
Banks signed his will three months before his death in 2015. In his will, he allowed for his estate to go to a longtime friend, not his wife.
PHOTOS: Ernie 'Mr. Cub' Banks, 1931-2015
At the time of his death, Banks and wife Elizabeth were in the process of divorcing.
RELATED: Author Ron Rapoport reveals hidden side of Ernie Banks in new book
WATCH: Full interview with author Ron Rapoport
Monday's ruling could settle the years-long dispute over the former athlete's will.