Judge to determine fate of late Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks' estate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A court hearing Monday could determine the fate of late Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks' estate. A judge could rule on whether Banks' will can be admitted, or if it should be discarded.Banks signed his will three months before his death in 2015 . In his will, he allowed for his estate to go to a longtime friend, not his wife.At the time of his death, Banks and wife Elizabeth were in the process of divorcing.Monday's ruling could settle the years-long dispute over the former athlete's will.