EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3269752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Chicago Bear Julius Peppers has sold the Highland Park mansion he bought from former Bull B.J. Armstrong eight years ago. (Courtesy: VHT Studios)

Former Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers announced his retirement Friday.Peppers, 39, finishes his career fourth all-time in NFL history in sacks with 159.5, trailing Kevin Greene with 160, Reggie White with 198 and Bruce Smith with 200. Greene, White and Smith are all in the NFL Hall of Fame.Peppers made the Pro Bowl nine times in his 17-season career, including three times as a Bear.Peppers was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. After spending his first eight seasons with the Panthers, Peppers signed with the Bears as a free agent in 2010.In four seasons with the Bears, Peppers never missed a start and recorded 37.5 sacks along with three interceptions and nine forced fumbles.After the 2013 season, the Bears released Peppers, who went on to play three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before returning to the Panthers for another two seasons.