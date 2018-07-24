Kyle Schwarber surprises fans with Down syndrome in Park Ridge

SURPRISE! @kschwarb12 and @ClarktheCub are here visiting our Adult Down Syndrome Center. pic.twitter.com/NvB04BIes8 — Advocate Health Care (@advocatehealth) July 24, 2018

Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber paid a surprise visit to some special fans in suburban Park Ridge Tuesday morning.There were cheers of excitement as the Home Run Derby finalist arrived at the Adult Down Syndrome Center on Advocate Lutheran General Hospital's campus.Schwarber greeted the fans with hugs, smiles, handshakes and fist bumps before signing autographs and posing for photos.Cubs mascot Clark the Cub was on hand to share some Wrigley magic, too!