LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago

LaVar Ball of the Junior Basketball Association stopped by WCL to talk about the league and the opportunities it provides to young players.

LaVar Ball of the Junior Basketball Association All-Star Game stopped by Windy City Live Thursday.

The JBA is an alternative to the NCAA that allows high school and junior college players to play professionally right away, without competing at the college level without pay. The league was first announced in December 2017 by Ball, and it will be funded entirely by Ball's sports apparel company, Big Baller Brand.
Ryan and LaVar Ball went head-to-head in the WCL studio.



The JBA features eight different teams from Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Seattle and Philadelphia, and hosts games in ten different venues. All JBA games are streamed on Facebook Live. The champions of the JBA season will be given luxury cars from the league.

A JBA League All-Star Game will be held Friday at Quest Multisport at 2641 W. Harrison Street in Chicago.

For more information, visit www.jbaleague.com, or the JBA Facebook, Twitter or Instagram profiles.
