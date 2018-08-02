LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago

The JBA is an alternative to the NCAA that allows high school and junior college players to play professionally right away, without competing at the college level without pay. The league was first announced in December 2017 by Ball, and it will be funded entirely by Ball's sports apparel company, Big Baller Brand.
The JBA features eight different teams from Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Seattle and Philadelphia, and hosts games in ten different venues. All JBA games are streamed on Facebook Live. The champions of the JBA season will be given luxury cars from the league.
A JBA League All-Star Game will be held Friday at Quest Multisport at 2641 W. Harrison Street in Chicago.
