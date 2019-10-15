lebron james

LeBron James: Daryl Morey was 'misinformed' before tweeting on China, Hong Kong

LeBron James believes Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey "was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation" and the potential consequences of his actions when he tweeted in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

In his first public comments since the Los Angeles Lakers returned home from a strange weeklong tour of China immediately after Morey's incendiary tweet, James' lengthy answer to a question about whether Morey should be punished for the tweet didn't specifically address the merits of Morey's support of Hong Kong sovereignty.

The Lakers superstar instead characterized the international incident caused by Morey's tweet as a cautionary tale about the power of social media.

"Yes, we do have freedom of speech," James said. "But at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you're not thinking about others, when you only think about yourself. I don't want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn't educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslebron jamesnbachina
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LEBRON JAMES
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
LeBron James to miss another three games with groin injury
Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
Hang Time: Sushi, sake and real talk with Draymond Green
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Fires in North Side dumpsters, garage ruled arson, police say
CTU, CPS to resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Surveillance images released of suspect in robbery of CTA rider in Loop
Chicago electric scooter pilot program ends Tuesday
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Show More
1 shot by off-duty Waukegan police officer
3 injured in Loop wrong-way crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warmer, brief showers Tuesday
Suburban Chicago 'hacktivist' vows to stonewall grand jury after contempt order
Man charged in murder of 5 at NW Side apartment building denied bail, victims ID'd
More TOP STORIES News