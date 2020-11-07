LeBron James celebrates Joe Biden's apparent presidential victory, says he'll attend White House

James tweeted an altered photo of his famous block of Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA Finals. In the picture, Biden's head is superimposed on James' body and Trump is portrayed as Iguodala - an apparent nod to Biden blocking Trump's attempt at a second term as president.
After several days in limbo following Election Day, Biden was characterized as the apparent winner of his home state of Pennsylvania, pushing him over the 270 vote threshold needed to capture the presidency.
November 7, 2020
RELATED: Joe Biden is the apparent president-elect, vowing new direction for divided US
After nearly 50 years in public life and three tries for the White House, ABC News called the election for Biden, defeating Trump in a victory delayed by vote counts and facing potential legal challenges.
ABC News is characterizing Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified. Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, would put him over the required 270 needed to win the White House.
James continued to tweet in celebration of Biden's apparent win. He thanked Philadelphia voters for their role in flipping Pennsylvania back to blue after Trump won the state in 2016, and he re-tweeted a GIF of Trump saying "you're fired" on "The Apprentice."
He also tweeted in response to Warriors forward Draymond Green saying James could go now go the White House to celebrate the Lakers' championship.
YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🥃🥃🍷🍷— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
James won his fourth NBA title with the Lakers this past season and has used his platform to speak out against Trump and social justice issues in the country.
In 2017, James called Trump a "bum" after the president withdrew his White House visit invitation to the Warriors.
Trump was critical of the NBA's restart after the pandemic brought the league's season to a grinding halt. After the season restarted, players knelt during the national anthem and boycotted the playoffs in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.
RELATED: Dance parties, celebrations erupt in the streets across US as Joe Biden characterized as apparent president-elect
Also in August, Lebron James and the rest of his Lakers teammates donned Make America Great Again hats with a modified message to shine a light on issues of police brutality and racial justice.
The red hats had the words "Great Again" crossed out to instead form the message "Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."
The caps are one of the many calls for awareness surrounding the death of 26-year-old Taylor, who was killed by police in her Louisville apartment back in March.
Speaking after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, as reported by ESPN, James said Taylor's case is "something that we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure."
RELATED: LeBron James, Lakers wear altered MAGA hats to keep focus on Breonna Taylor case
NOTE: The main video in this report is from a related story.