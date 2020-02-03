Lincoln Park High School students walk out after basketball suspended, principal removed for misconduct allegations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5899561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students and parents at Lincoln Park High School are outraged after the school's principal and assistant principal were removed over misconduct allegations involving the basketball team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of students at Lincoln Park High School walked out of class Monday morning in support of two fired administrators.Joined by some parents, the students left the school around 10:30 a.m. to demand the principal and assistant principal be re-instated. Some parents told ABC7 they're just looking for a clear explanation from Chicago Public Schools. The group marched toward CPS headquarters, hoping to have a conversation with school district leadership.The protest comes after some parents and students were baffled by an email CPS sent Friday announcing that the interim principal and the vice principal have been removed from their jobs. The letter also announced the boys basketball coach and dean have been reassigned and that the remainder of the varsity boys basketball season has been suspended.In its letter, CPS said these actions were necessary for quote "the safe and supportive educational environment your children deserve" after alleged "serious misconduct involving the athletics program."Players on the basketball team said not only is their promising season being cut short, the move jeopardizes college recruitment for upperclassmen."My recruitment just opened," said Romelle Howard, basketball co-captain and senior. "I'm trying to go as far as I can with this."Beyond the limited explanation of what risk students were put in, some are upset that new principal John Thuet was kicked out after making positive changes.ABC7 has reached out to CPS by phone and email for comment. So far, the district has not yet responded.Chicago Public Schools has scheduled a meeting Monday at 6 p.m., during which officials will be on hand to discuss a transition plan for the high school.