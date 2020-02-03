Sports

Lincoln Park High School students walk out after basketball suspended, principal removed for misconduct allegations

By and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of students at Lincoln Park High School walked out of class Monday morning in support of two fired administrators.

Joined by some parents, the students left the school around 10:30 a.m. to demand the principal and assistant principal be re-instated. Some parents told ABC7 they're just looking for a clear explanation from Chicago Public Schools. The group marched toward CPS headquarters, hoping to have a conversation with school district leadership.

The protest comes after some parents and students were baffled by an email CPS sent Friday announcing that the interim principal and the vice principal have been removed from their jobs. The letter also announced the boys basketball coach and dean have been reassigned and that the remainder of the varsity boys basketball season has been suspended.

RELATED: Lincoln Park High School community demands answers after basketball suspended, principal removed for misconduct allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Students and parents at Lincoln Park High School are outraged after the school's principal and assistant principal were removed over misconduct allegations involving the basketball team.



In its letter, CPS said these actions were necessary for quote "the safe and supportive educational environment your children deserve" after alleged "serious misconduct involving the athletics program."

Players on the basketball team said not only is their promising season being cut short, the move jeopardizes college recruitment for upperclassmen.

"My recruitment just opened," said Romelle Howard, basketball co-captain and senior. "I'm trying to go as far as I can with this."

Beyond the limited explanation of what risk students were put in, some are upset that new principal John Thuet was kicked out after making positive changes.

ABC7 has reached out to CPS by phone and email for comment. So far, the district has not yet responded.

Chicago Public Schools has scheduled a meeting Monday at 6 p.m., during which officials will be on hand to discuss a transition plan for the high school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagolincoln parkeducationhigh schoolmisconductchicago public schoolshigh school sportsbasketball
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
23 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman sees missing dog on beer cans promoting shelter dogs
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments conclude, vote expected Wednesday
Chicago's Pullman Porter Museum connects lessons of past to challenges of present
'Hamilton' movie coming to theaters with original Broadway cast
Rush Limbaugh says he has advanced lung cancer
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with spotty drizzle/freezing drizzle
Show More
Video: Lincolnwood gas station hit-and-run crash causes fuel spill
Scalper 'Tommy Tickets' bonded out after selling fake Super Bowl tickets
Man charged in 'horror movie' stabbing attack on grandparents over smoking pot
Iowa Caucuses 2020: Candidates fight to get supporter turnout
'Live's After Oscar Show' returns for a 9th year
More TOP STORIES News