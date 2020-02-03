Sports

Lincoln Park High School students walk out after principal removed for misconduct allegations, basketball suspended

By and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at Lincoln Park High School walked out of class Monday morning in support of two fired administrators.

Dozens of students, joined by some parents, left the school around 10:30 a.m. to demand the principal and assistant principal be re-instated. Some parents told ABC7 they're just looking for a clear explanation from Chicago Public Schools. The group marched toward CPS headquarters, hoping to have a conversation with school district leadership.

The protest comes after some parents and students were baffled by an email CPS sent on Friday. The letter announced that the interim principal and the vice principal have been removed from their jobs, the boys basketball coach and dean have been reassigned and that the remainder of the varsity boys basketball season has been suspended.

Students and parents at Lincoln Park High School are outraged after the school's principal and assistant principal were removed over misconduct allegations involving the basketball team.



In its letter, CPS said these actions were necessary for quote "the safe and supportive educational environment your children deserve" after alleged "serious misconduct involving the athletics program."

Beyond the limited explanation of what risk students were put in, some are upset that new principal John Thuet was kicked out after making positive changes.

Some also said they feel particularly bad for the boys basketball team, one of the best in the state. A parent pointed out those players rely on those crucial games on the court to be noticed by college teams.

ABC7 has reached out to CPS by phone and email for comment. So far, the district has not yet responded.

Chicago Public Schools has scheduled a meeting Monday at 6 p.m., during which officials will be on hand to discuss a transition plan for the high school.
