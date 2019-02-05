Lincoln-Way East HS cheerleaders win state championship

The Lincoln-Way East High School girls' varsity cheerleading team won the 2019 IHSA Girls Competitive Cheer Championship.The Illinois High School Association state championship finals were held Saturday in downstate Bloomington.The competitive cheer team has won four state championships in the past six years.The team won in the large division.On Sunday, a parade and trophy ceremony greeted the girls at the school, which is located in the south suburbs.Other Chicago area teams also placed: Marist High School came in second and Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire came in third place.