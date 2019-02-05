SPORTS

Lincoln-Way East HS cheerleaders win state championship

EMBED </>More Videos

The Lincoln-Way East High School girls' varsity cheerleading team won the 2019 IHSA Girls Competitive Cheer Championship.

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) --
The Lincoln-Way East High School girls' varsity cheerleading team won the 2019 IHSA Girls Competitive Cheer Championship.

The Illinois High School Association state championship finals were held Saturday in downstate Bloomington.

The competitive cheer team has won four state championships in the past six years.

The team won in the large division.

On Sunday, a parade and trophy ceremony greeted the girls at the school, which is located in the south suburbs.

Other Chicago area teams also placed: Marist High School came in second and Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire came in third place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscheerleadinghigh schoolFrankfort
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech throws for first time since surgery
Former ace reliever Lee Smith 'still in awe' after touring Baseball Hall of Fame
Orland Park native breaks gender barriers in hockey
Battered Pelicans visit higher-scoring Bulls in Chicago
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE TRACKER: Ice Storm Warning issued for Tuesday evening
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
Some women Democrats wear white to SOTU
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest ID'd
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mysterious Chicago police angle deepens in deadly Yorba Linda plane crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning in effect overnight
Joe Ricketts under fire for controversial emails
DNA helps authorities identify boy found dead 20 years ago
Show More
Mokena street signs defaced with swastikas - again
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Sheridan Correctional Center chaplain honored for 50 years of service
More News