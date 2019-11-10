Sports

Lions' Stafford sits vs. Bears, ending 136-game streak

CHICAGO -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for their game at Chicago because of hip and back issues, stopping his streak of 136 consecutive starts.

The 31-year-old Stafford had been listed as questionable. It's the first time he has missed a regular-season game since the 2010 season.

Jeff Driskel is stepping in for Stafford. Driskel is making his sixth career start.

Stafford is working on another terrific year for Detroit, throwing for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns in the first half of the season.

The Bears (3-5) had been a 2-point favorite over the Lions (3-4-1), but Chicago was favored by 6 points Sunday morning after the Stafford news broke.
