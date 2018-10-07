UPDATE: All CPS athletic competitions are canceled for Fri, 10/5. All scheduled weekend activities are also canceled. Classes are scheduled to resume on Tues, 10/ 9. — ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) October 5, 2018

Multiple Chicago Public Schools high school football games were rescheduled due to Friday's verdict in the trial of Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke.CPS canceled all athletic competitions on Friday, as well as all scheduled weekend activities, ahead of the verdict being read shortly before 2 p.m.The new games will be held on Monday. The rescheduled games are for playoff teams. Additional games will rescheduled to be played after week 9, a CPS official said Sunday.Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated assault in the killing of black teenager Laquan McDonald.Below is a list of the rescheduled games:Harlan vs. UP Englewood - 9 a.m. at BOYCPHyde Park (HC) vs. South Shore International - Noon at BOYCPSteinmetz vs. BOYCP - 3 p.m. at BOYCPJulian vs. Orr - 9 a.m. at GatelyKenwood vs. Michele Clark - Noon at GatelyCVS vs. North Lawndale - 3 p.m. at GatelySimeon vs. Hubbard - 6 p.m. at GatelyPayton vs. Schurz - 9 a.m. at LaneLane Tech vs. Phillips - Noon at LaneLake View vs. King - 3 p.m. at LaneAl Raby vs. Morgan Park - 6 p.m. at LaneMarine vs. Phoenix - 10 a.m. at MarineMarshall vs. Sullivan - 9 a.m. at MarshallCollins vs. Dunbar - Noon at RockneForeman vs. Von Steuben - 3 p.m. RockneSenn vs. Washington - 6 p.m. RockneMather vs. UP Bronzeville - 10 a.m. at SolorioSolorio vs. Curie - 1 p.m. at SolorioLindblom vs. Brooks - 4 p.m. at SolorioLincoln Park vs. Westinghouse - 1:30 p.m. Westinghouse