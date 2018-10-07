CPS canceled all athletic competitions on Friday, as well as all scheduled weekend activities, ahead of the verdict being read shortly before 2 p.m.
The new games will be held on Monday. The rescheduled games are for playoff teams. Additional games will rescheduled to be played after week 9, a CPS official said Sunday.
Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated assault in the killing of black teenager Laquan McDonald.
Below is a list of the rescheduled games:
Harlan vs. UP Englewood - 9 a.m. at BOYCP
Hyde Park (HC) vs. South Shore International - Noon at BOYCP
Steinmetz vs. BOYCP - 3 p.m. at BOYCP
Julian vs. Orr - 9 a.m. at Gately
Kenwood vs. Michele Clark - Noon at Gately
CVS vs. North Lawndale - 3 p.m. at Gately
Simeon vs. Hubbard - 6 p.m. at Gately
Payton vs. Schurz - 9 a.m. at Lane
Lane Tech vs. Phillips - Noon at Lane
Lake View vs. King - 3 p.m. at Lane
Al Raby vs. Morgan Park - 6 p.m. at Lane
Marine vs. Phoenix - 10 a.m. at Marine
Marshall vs. Sullivan - 9 a.m. at Marshall
Collins vs. Dunbar - Noon at Rockne
Foreman vs. Von Steuben - 3 p.m. Rockne
Senn vs. Washington - 6 p.m. Rockne
Mather vs. UP Bronzeville - 10 a.m. at Solorio
Solorio vs. Curie - 1 p.m. at Solorio
Lindblom vs. Brooks - 4 p.m. at Solorio
Lincoln Park vs. Westinghouse - 1:30 p.m. Westinghouse
UPDATE: All CPS athletic competitions are canceled for Fri, 10/5. All scheduled weekend activities are also canceled. Classes are scheduled to resume on Tues, 10/ 9.— ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) October 5, 2018