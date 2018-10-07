SPORTS

List of CPS high school football games rescheduled to Monday due to Van Dyke verdict

Multiple Chicago Public Schools high school football games were rescheduled due to Friday's verdict in the trial of Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke.

CPS canceled all athletic competitions on Friday, as well as all scheduled weekend activities, ahead of the verdict being read shortly before 2 p.m.

The new games will be held on Monday. The rescheduled games are for playoff teams. Additional games will rescheduled to be played after week 9, a CPS official said Sunday.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated assault in the killing of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Below is a list of the rescheduled games:

Harlan vs. UP Englewood - 9 a.m. at BOYCP
Hyde Park (HC) vs. South Shore International - Noon at BOYCP
Steinmetz vs. BOYCP - 3 p.m. at BOYCP
Julian vs. Orr - 9 a.m. at Gately
Kenwood vs. Michele Clark - Noon at Gately

CVS vs. North Lawndale - 3 p.m. at Gately
Simeon vs. Hubbard - 6 p.m. at Gately
Payton vs. Schurz - 9 a.m. at Lane
Lane Tech vs. Phillips - Noon at Lane
Lake View vs. King - 3 p.m. at Lane
Al Raby vs. Morgan Park - 6 p.m. at Lane
Marine vs. Phoenix - 10 a.m. at Marine
Marshall vs. Sullivan - 9 a.m. at Marshall

Collins vs. Dunbar - Noon at Rockne
Foreman vs. Von Steuben - 3 p.m. Rockne
Senn vs. Washington - 6 p.m. Rockne
Mather vs. UP Bronzeville - 10 a.m. at Solorio
Solorio vs. Curie - 1 p.m. at Solorio
Lindblom vs. Brooks - 4 p.m. at Solorio
Lincoln Park vs. Westinghouse - 1:30 p.m. Westinghouse

