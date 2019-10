Chicago Fire officially announce Soldier Field move

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire soccer team is officially announcing a move back to Soldier Field in Chicago Tuesday.The Fire ended their multi-year deal with Seat Geek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview earlier this year. They're expected to bring home games to Soldier Field.The Fire moved from Soldier Field to Bridgeview in 2006 after the opening of the stadium that was then known as Toyota Park.Last month, Andrew Hauptman sold his controlling interest in the MLS team to Joe Mansueto.Coincidentally, the announcement is taking place on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871.