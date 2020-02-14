Chicago Bulls fan designs NBA All Star 2020 limited release hats

PILSEN, Illinois (WLS) -- A Chicago-born artist is living his dream of designing products for the Chicago Bulls.
Louis De Guzman has partnered up with New Era and the Chicago Bulls for All Star weekend. He is re-imagining the classic Bulls logo with his own spin.
"I have a distinct style. Geometric abstraction. Its very intricate. Very baroque-esque and detailed," said De Guzman.
The Chicago Bulls fan has already worked with big names such as JBalvin and Don C.
This particular opportunity was a special moment, not only for the artist but his family too. His parents, who immigrated from the Philippians, would save up to afford tickets to a Bulls game.
"My dad worked overtime to get my brother and I these tickets, and I remember him dropping us off. He went to the game too, but he didn't sit with us because he couldn't afford another seat," he said.
"One of the first things I ever got from Louis was a Bulls poster that he designed. So in order to get that 10 years ago to actually now have a product that, in collaboration with the Bulls is absolutely amazing," said Austin Neely, De Guzman's manager.
De Guzman said it's come full circle for him and is telling other to push for their passions.
"If something gets in your way with all this pressure, those pressures will make diamonds," he said.
De Guzman and New Era hats will be at the NBA Crossover at Navy Pier this weekend.
They can also be found on De Guzman's website here
Yukare Nakayama is a Community Journalist at ABC 7 Chicago. She tells stories on the west side of the city in neighborhoods like Pilsen, Little Village, North Lawndale and Austin. Nakayama also covers the north shore suburbs such as Highland Park and Highwood. If you have a story to share in these neighborhoods, send an email to Yukare.x.nakayama@abc.com.
