Loyola Academy Ramblers on top after back-to-back playoff shutouts

The Loyola Academy Ramblers in Wilmette have won their last seven games, despite starting their season 3-3.They are getting ready to host No. 1 Lincoln Way East High School this weekend.Last Saturday, the Rambler's stellar defense pulled out an upset by shutting out Maine South High School in their own backyard.Led by Armoni Dixon and Conor Hough, the Ramblers have put up back-to-back playoff shutouts."We knew we were the underdogs. We knew we had to go there, shut them out, to be successful. It's the perfect time to turn on the gears. We got our first shutout ... against Oswego. Then against Maine South," said Loyola linebacker Armoni Dixon. "So we're just rolling.""If we stayed disciplined, we knew we'd capable of pulling off a performance like we did. Getting a shutout was incredible. Very proud to be a member of our defense. First team defense hasn't let up a point so far in the playoffs. A lot of pride being part of this defense. Especially under Coach Holecek who's an absolute defensive mastermind. We know as a defense we are prepared for everything. We just have to go execute," said Conor Hough, Loyola defensive end.