SPORTS

Loyola Academy Ramblers on top after back-to-back playoff shutouts

EMBED </>More Videos

The Loyola Academy Rambler's stellar defense shut out Maine South High School in their own backyard.

7 ON YOUR SIDELINE
By and Larry Snyder
The Loyola Academy Ramblers in Wilmette have won their last seven games, despite starting their season 3-3.

They are getting ready to host No. 1 Lincoln Way East High School this weekend.

Last Saturday, the Rambler's stellar defense pulled out an upset by shutting out Maine South High School in their own backyard.

Led by Armoni Dixon and Conor Hough, the Ramblers have put up back-to-back playoff shutouts.

"We knew we were the underdogs. We knew we had to go there, shut them out, to be successful. It's the perfect time to turn on the gears. We got our first shutout ... against Oswego. Then against Maine South," said Loyola linebacker Armoni Dixon. "So we're just rolling."

"If we stayed disciplined, we knew we'd capable of pulling off a performance like we did. Getting a shutout was incredible. Very proud to be a member of our defense. First team defense hasn't let up a point so far in the playoffs. A lot of pride being part of this defense. Especially under Coach Holecek who's an absolute defensive mastermind. We know as a defense we are prepared for everything. We just have to go execute," said Conor Hough, Loyola defensive end.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballWilmettePark RidgeFrankfort
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL flexes Chargers-Steelers, Rams-Bears to Sunday nights
MLB awards roundtable: Who will take home the hardware and why
Bears' Cody Parkey to get extra practice at Soldier Field after misses
Top 10 CFP rankings unchanged following week with no major upsets
More Sports
Top Stories
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
Family of hit-and-run victims sue Chicago police
Judge admonishes El Chapo's defense attorney after opening statements
Man shot by police on Chicago's West Side
Chicago Weather: Snow coming Thursday
Former White Sox pitcher barely escapes Southern California wildfire
Chicago alderman hospitalized after 'shortness of breath'
Huntley animal shelter asks for help fostering puppies
Show More
Christmas tree stands for 44 years to honor late father's vow
Swastika at Trinity HS latest racist incident in west suburban schools
Harrowing details released on deadly Southwest flight
Woman suffers brain damage after receiving plastic surgery in Mexico, family says
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
More News