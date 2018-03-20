SPORTS

Loyola basketball team leaves for Atlanta ahead of Sweet 16 game

EMBED

The Ramblers will play No. 7 University of Nevada?s Wolf Pack on Thursday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Loyola University Chicago men's basketball team left for Atlanta Tuesday morning for their Sweet 16 match-up against the University of Nevada in the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers will play No. 7 University of Nevada's Wolf Pack on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

The team left campus at 9:15 a.m. as a small group of fans withstood temps in teens and a chilly lake breeze to send them off.

This will be Loyola's first Sweet 16 match-up since 1985.

"This is madness right now it is so enjoyable, exciting. I love these guys. I love the coach," said Rambler fan Maryann Wolfe.

William Crawford and his wife Sue Crawford have been watching the Ramblers since 1965. They couldn't imagine missing the excitement.

Earlier Tuesday, the Ramblers' good luck charm, Sister Jean, their 98-year-old team chaplain, made an appearance on "Good Morning America."
