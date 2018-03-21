LOYOLA RAMBLERS

Loyola Sweet 16 swag available

Students, parents and alums have been grabbing up t-shirts, scarves and other apparel as fast as it all hits the shelves at the campus bookstore. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Students, parents and alums have been quickly grabbing up Loyola Ramblers t-shirts, scarves and other types of school-spirit gear at the campus book store, accounting for 300 percent growth in apparel sales for March year-over-year, according to the store manager.

In addition to shirts saying "Sweet 16," the store stocked up on tees with "Breaking hearts and brackets" in big lettering as the basketball team moves closer to the coveted Final Four.

"Oh my gosh, I love them," said Loyola University Chicago sophomore Stephanie Nash. She was in the bookstore to pick up a Missouri Valley conference championship shirt when the newest batch of options caught her eye.

"I'm a t-shirt person, I gotta get them all," she added matter-of-factly.

Others weren't ready to buy a Mach Madness round-specific shirt yet.

"Sweet 16 t-shirt's going to be out of date when they win it all, so I'm just going to wait until that shirt comes out," declared Loyola senior Joe Werner with a smile.

One person walked out with only a hat while others left with a stack of shirts and towels. But all were ready to cheer on the Ramblers Thursday night. Tip-off against the University of Nevada, Reno, is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.
