Loyola's Sister Jean to receive Illinois Senior Hall of Fame Award

Loyola's Sister Jean speaks at the Final Four in San Antonio. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Loyola's Sister Jean will be given the 2018 Illinois Senior Hall of Fame Award Friday.

Sister Jean won the hearts of many and gained celebrity status during the Ramblers run to the NCAA Final Four.

Sister Jean was chosen for her "outstanding achievements in education."

Sister Jean has served as the chaplain for the Ramblers men's basketball team since 1994. She will be given the award by Illinois Department on Aging Director Jean Bohnhoff at a ceremony Friday afternoon at Loyola University.
