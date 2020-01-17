7 on your sideline

Maine West Warriors on pace for another state run after last year's undefeated season

By Larry Snyder
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Coming off the heels of an undefeated season and a 4A State Championship, Kim De Marigny's Maine West Warriors have picked up where they left off last year.

The squad has only lost one game this season, and with Oregon recruit Angela Dugalic, they are on pace for another run at a state title.

De Marigny gave credit to her players.

"They're the ones who work day in and day out. They're the ones who do all the hard work. I just watch film and give them my opinion of what they ought to do. So the girls work really hard," she said.
Dugalic praised her coach.

"The intensity that we practice with, Coach D, the mentality that she has also reflects on us. We like to win. We're not used to losing," Dugalic said.

Dylan Van Fleet, a guard on the team, said their practices are "super competitive."

"It's super competitive because we want it to be like a game. We don't want to go into a game, coming from practice, not ready. So, even though we can be at each others throats defensively but then afterwards, best friends," Van Fleet said.

De Marigny said her team has evolved.

"We're not the same team," she said. "We're different. But we have the same expectations of all of our kids have really bought into the mentality of how hard work really pays off."
