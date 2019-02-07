SPORTS

Man buys $2 Babe Ruth baseball card that could be worth millions

EMBED </>More Videos

Visalia man buys $2 baseball card that could be worth millions

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
Babe Ruth remains an iconic, larger than life baseball star.

Dale Ball of Visalia believes a recently purchased baseball card to be a rare card made by the Shotwell Company in 1921.

Ball just returned from Beverly Hills to have the card checked out by an antique expert.

"It's believed it's real," he said.

But the card he bought to add to his son Dennis's collection must be authenticated and graded by the Beckett Company.

Ball bought it from a collectibles store in Sparks, Nevada.

The owner told him, "I can't find it anywhere on the internet. I think it's fake."

But Ball has been collecting cards since he was a kid.

"Something's not right here. This card is not a remake," he said.

Action News showed a photo of the Babe Ruth card to Chris Gooboian at Bases Loaded Collectibles in northwest Fresno.

Gooboian says if this card turns out to be the real deal, Ball should get a nice payoff.

"Oh my gosh, it would be an amazing card. Looking at the condition of this card it looks really nice. A card from this era of Babe Ruth, if you get it authenticated, gosh, $20-30,000 is not out of the question," Gooboian said.

Ball figures that may be the starting point for a similar card, the E-21, but he believes this is the Shotwell W-575-1 Babe Ruth card.

"This is the one everybody's looking for," he said.

If it's authenticated, it could change his life. Ball got emotional thinking about it.

"Can't answer it truthfully. Can't. God blessed me, and I intend to bless the guy that I got it from. I will go back to the store when it's all over to give him a proper payment," he said.

Until then, Ball tells everyone who wants to buy the card the same thing.

"I told him my family's welfare depends on it. Bidding starts at $2 million," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NHL Power Rankings after Week 18: Top young player for all 31 teams
Bulls get Otto Porter Jr. from Wizards for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker
Ranking the top 10 NHL dynasties of all time
Junichi Tazawa, Chicago Cubs reach agreement on minor league deal
More Sports
Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges CPS student beaten with belt at school
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Ford announces $1 billion investment in Chicago plants
LIVE RADAR: Rain turning to snow as temps plummet to single digits by Friday
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
Chicago Auto Show SUVs
Authorities investigate online threat against O'Hare Airport
Show More
Mom celebrates son's birthday with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Porn actress, producer charged with child sex abuse
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Man, 28, shot while driving in Old Town
More News