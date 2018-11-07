Marist High School's girls' volleyball team is in the IHSA state semi finals against Benet Academy Friday night. Marist is going for their 2nd consecutive state title.Their coach Jordan Vidovic, who also coaches the boys' team, has built quite a program and the girls will be trying to finish the job of hanging another banner this weekend.He spoke to ABC7 about how he built this top-flight program."With a lot of great kids. It's gone back five, six years now trying to set some things in motion, trying to set some things in place, how we train and how we work. How we build comradery between each other and how we look at ourselves as one big program - not separate teams - and how we get our school involved in what we do," Vidovic said."Everyone giving us their best game, knowing from last year, but also holding to those standards, too," said Mattie McCabe, a senior and middle blocker. "I just think getting into the gym and putting our heads down and working really hard has been a great thing for us. Just knowing what we're reaching for and having that goal has been awesome because it's really helped us work really hard in practice and in games.""I think it just shows how strong our program is. Like I remember when I was a freshman, you look up to the seniors. I'm just hoping the freshman now are looking up to us and being able to carry it on throughout the next couple of years," said Abby Callahan, a senior and middle blocker."