Markkanen, Dunn lead Bulls over Wizards 126-120 in OT

CHICAGO -- Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Kris Dunn scored a season-high 26 -- including eight in overtime -- to go with 13 assists, and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the fading Washington Wizards 126-120 on Wednesday night.

Markkanen nailed five 3-pointers, including a key shot beyond the arc in overtime.

Shaquille Harrison scored 18, and Cristiano Felicio 15 for the Bulls, who won their second straight after dropping five in a row, despite leading scorer Zach LaVine (bruised right thigh, right knee tendinitis) and Otto Porter Jr. (strained right rotator cuff) not playing because of injuries.

Jabari Parker led Washington with 28 points against his former team. Bradley Beal scored 27 and hit the tying jumper in the closing seconds of regulation. But the Wizards lost for the third time in four games.

Tied at 113 through four quarters, the Bulls went on an 8-2 run to start overtime, with Lopez hitting two foul shots and Dunn nailing two 3-pointers. It was 121-117 with a minute left when Dunn missed two free throws.

Beal then missed the first and made the final two free throws after getting fouled on a 3, cutting the lead to two. But Markkanen nailed a 3 from the top of the key to make it 124-119 with 32.3 seconds remaining.

Parker then put up an airball on the second attempt after making the first free throw, and Dunn hit two foul shots to make it 126-120 with 19.5 seconds left.

The game was the second between the two teams since the deal that sent Otto Porter Jr. to the Bulls for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis on Feb. 6. The Wizards beat the Bulls134-125 three days later in Chicago, with Beal scoring 31.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Portis had 15 points. ... Parker has 10 straight games with 15 or more points.

Bulls: Porter missed his second consecutive game. Coach Jim Boylen said an MRI showed no structural damage, but was not sure when his player will return. Porter expects to return this season from the injury, which occurred during the game at Sacramento on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Denver on Thursday.

Bulls: Host Utah on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Markkanen buries the 3 from deep in OT
Markkanen buries the 3 from deep in OT
Lauri Markkanen drops a 3 from way behind the arc to extend the Bulls' lead in overtime 124-119.
