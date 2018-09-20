Former Chicago Bears star running back Matt Forte says he has a whole new respect for police officers.He went for a ride-along on the South Side in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.One exchange showed how deep the divide can be between officers and people in the community."The narrative, even to the young kids is that, all police officers are bad, and that's not the case, so we gotta find some common ground," Forte said. "He didn't even know or realize that I played for the Bears."The Chicago Police Department says it's working on more opportunities for positive community interactions.