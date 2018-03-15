WINDY CITY LIVE

Matt Forte talks retirement with WCL

One of the most beloved players of the Chicago Bears, Matt Forte, stopped by to talk about his recent NFL retirement announcement. (WLS)

One of the most beloved players of the Chicago Bears, Matt Forte, stopped by Windy City LIVE to talk about his recent NFL retirement announcement.

Forte is in town for the Circle Foundation's ninth annual gala. His foundation, "What's Your Forte?" teamed up with the Circle Foundation to award a select group of students with college scholarships.

This year's scholarship recipient, Cierra Holmes, will be studying at Malcolm X College in the fall.

For more information about the Circle Foundation's Gala, visit their website or the Eventbrite page.
