Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Medina Spirit has won the 147th Kentucky Derby by a half-length over Mandaloun, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh victory in the premier race for 3-year-olds.

The bay colt led the $3 million race from start to finish after going off at 12-1 odds from the No. 8 post.

Medina Spirit never gave ground despite several competitors' attempts, including a late outside surge by race favorite Essential Quality entering the stretch to create a four-wide sprint.

Medina Spirit held strong to the wire for his second career victory, a strong rebound from his runner-up finish to Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby.

Jockey John Velazquez earned his second consecutive Derby victory and fourth overall. Medina Spirit covered the 1 mile in 2:01.02 and paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60.

Mandaloun returned $23 and $13.40, while Hot Rod Charlie paid $5.20 for show.
