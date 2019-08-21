cerebral palsy

Meet the 11-year-old overcoming cerebral palsy challenges with martial arts

CARY, N.C. -- Training in martial arts requires discipline, mental and physical strength. To succeed it takes a good teacher and a dedicated student. FIT Martial Arts and Physical Fitness in West Cary has that combo in abundance and for Saanvi Kumar, the activity is life changing.

Kumar was born with cerebral palsy which makes the physical execution of taekwondo extremely difficult. The 11-year-old joined FIT to help strengthen her left hand and leg.

"I like the power and the energy and I like the people helping me with things I don't know," Kumar says.

Those people are the co-owners of FIT.

Siyong Kim or Master Sean as he's known has been training in martial arts since his childhood in South Korea. Before leaving his native country, Kim served as an elite body guard for a General in the South Korean military. Now he's a 5th-degree black belt with a soft spot for kiddos, like Kumar.

"I treat her like a normal kid. If I just think of something she's different, my action is going to be different too."

Melissa Cokely has trained under Kim for the last eight years. Two years ago, they merged strengths and opened FIT. Both have built strong bonds with the community and have a passion for teaching.

"I love the kids," Cokely says. That of course includes Kumar. "I think she's absolutely amazing. Her muscles are very stiff. We're hoping that by having her in the taekwondo classes, it's going to help her flexibility and build her muscles and make her stronger."

The class lessons include self-defense, respect and perseverance. Kumar is soaking it all up.

Just a month into her training, Kumar has some lofty goals.

"My goal is to achieve a medal in the competition." And some goals already met. "To make my parents proud." Done and done.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnorth carolinaexercisechildrencerebral palsyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CEREBRAL PALSY
Video shows kids helping 6-year-old boy with cerebral palsy walk
Chicago Cubs celebrate abilities
Cerebral Palsy Won't Stop This Young Drummer
Cerebral palsy won't stop young drummer from achieving his goals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 carjacking suspects in custody after crash in Wilmington after high-speed chase
Marine charged with 21 felonies for Ind. teen kidnapping
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
3,000 fish killed by cyanide leak at Indiana steel factory: state officials
Boy dies after friend jumping from diving board lands on him at Pa. pool, police say
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated showers Wednesday
Don't wash raw poultry, USDA study
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
Chicago's lakefront is shrinking, says officials
Homeless man with giant sign seeking 'better things'
More TOP STORIES News