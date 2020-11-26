Sports

Michael Jordan donates $2M in proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to Feeding America

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Michael Jordan. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to the charity Feeding America.

The charity announced on Twitter that the donation would be coming from proceeds from "The Last Dance" documentary, which chronicles Jordan's playing career with the Bulls, including the 1997-98 championship season, his last with the team.

In a statement on Feeding America's Twitter page, Jordan said, "In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America's hungry."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmichael jordanhungeru.s. & worlddonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 months after George Floyd was killed, the untold arrest of an ex-Illinois state trooper
Illinois ties record for most COVID-19 deaths in a week
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
5 alternative ways to prepare Thanksgiving turkey
IL health officials urge residents to stay home for Thanksgiving
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
Supreme Court rules against NY restrictions on houses of worship
Show More
Man stabbed in chest on CTA Red Line platform in Loop
Accused teen shooter at WI mall shooting arrested in car with IL plates
Chicago Weather: Mild, gradual clearing on Thanksgiving
Retired Chicago cop dies following COVID-19 battle
'People are turning to food pantries for the first time in their lives'
More TOP STORIES News