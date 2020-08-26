Sports

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game amid Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, per ESPN

(AP Image)

The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted their playoff game Wednesday afternoon amid the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Bucks were scheduled to play against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at 4:10 pm Eastern/1:10 pm Pacific.

Only the Orlando Magic appeared on the court for warm-ups, while the Bucks remained in their locker room. The Magic ultimately left the court with less than four minutes until the game was set to start.

EMBED More News Videos

"It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back," Clippers coach Doc Rivers made emotional comments about racial justice and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.




There are currently two more games scheduled for the NBA on Wednesday at 6:30 ET and 9:00 ET. There has been no announcement on the status of those games.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridawisconsinofficer involved shootingorlando magicmilwaukee bucks
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenosha protest shooting suspect in custody after 3 shot, 2 fatally
New IL mask mandate for restaurant, bar patrons takes effect
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
RNC night 3: Expect Pence, Conway and protest pushback
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by police: father
Illinois organ donor registry reaches 7M
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
Show More
1 dead after Lynwood home invasion
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Discount Mall vendors share concern over new owner Novak Construction plans
Woman arrested in confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier
Teen sentenced in brutal 2017 Lincolnwood Uber driver murder
More TOP STORIES News