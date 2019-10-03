Sports

Mobile sports betting set to start in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Sports betting is about to go legally online in Indiana a little over a month after the state's casinos started taking game wagers.

Indiana Gaming Commission officials say Boston-based DraftKings and Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive are set to launch the state's first mobile sports wagering apps on Thursday. DraftKings is partnering with the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and Rush Street with the French Lick Resort casino.

In-person sports betting started in early September at 10 of Indiana's 13 state-regulated casinos and all three off-track betting parlors in the state.

The wagering mobile apps are only allowed to operate within the state borders, meaning out-of-state residents would have to cross into Indiana each time they wanted to place a bet using their cellphone.
