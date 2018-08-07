SPORTS
Moore scores 31, Lynx beat Sky 85-64 to snap 3-game skid

CHICAGO -- Maya Moore scored 31 points to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 85-64 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Minnesota started the second half on a 12-0 run for a 51-38 lead and outscored the Sky 29-15 in the third quarter. Chicago didn't make its first fourth-quarter field goal until the 5:28 mark.

Danielle Robinson had 12 points and 11 assists in her first start of the season for short-handed Minnesota (16-13). She replaced a resting Lindsay Whalen. The Lynx were also without Rebekkah Brunson after getting knocked in the face in the team's previous game.

Moore was 11 of 17 from the field and Minnesota shot 53 percent. All five Lynx starters scored in double figures.

Allie Quigley hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Chicago (10-19). Courtney Vandersloot had 11 points and seven assists.

Several Chicago Bulls players were in attendance, including Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and Antonio Blakeney.
