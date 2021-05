SAN FRANCISCO -- Tennis champion Naomi Osaka is dropping out of the French Open after announcing she would not speak to the press during the tournament to preserve her mental health.The move created a huge controversy within the sports world.On Monday morning, Osaka said withdrawing would be the best thing for the tournament, the other players, and her well-being."I'm gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans," she tweeted.She says she has suffered from depression since 2018 and has had a hard time coping.