SPORTS

Naperville school district replaces tackle football with flag football

EMBED </>More Videos

Naperville School District 203 announced that tackle football will be replaced by flag football at five junior high schools in the fall. (WLS)

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Naperville School District 203 announced that tackle football will be replaced by flag football at five junior high schools in the fall.

The Kennedy Junior High football team had enough players to field a team last season, but just barely. The trophy case has footballs and banners hang in the gym, but as of next season the school's football team will no longer wear pads. Instead they will use flags.

Other Naperville District 203 schools are also seeing a decline in football participation, in part because of some parent's concerns about injuries. That's why the district decided to try flag football instead.

Principal Brian Valek said he wants to encourage kids to play football, and flag football is a way to do that without concerns about hitting, which can cause injuries. But tackle football is still alive and well in Naperville. According to organizers, the Pop Warner team the Patriots Youth Football League is seeing good numbers.

The principal said the junior high program will still teach football principals, just without hitting.

The head of the Patriots program said safety is their top concern, and according to several suburban youth coaches, they have reduced hitting in practice to limit risk. They said they have changed drills to improve conditioning, and they follow a strict concussion protocol.

A former player in the Patriots program is likely to be drafted in the NFL Thursday night and many others are at major colleges on scholarship. The junior high school is hoping to keep that dream alive for kids, starting with flag football
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolstudentsfootballconcussionNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News