SPORTS

National Mascot Hall of Fame to offer kid-friendly, sports-themed fun in Whiting, Ind.

EMBED </>More Videos

After five years of planning and building, the National Mascot Hall of Fame is ready to open its doors in Whiting, Indiana.

By
WHITING, Ind. (WLS) --
After five years of planning and building, the National Mascot Hall of Fame is ready to open its doors in Whiting, Indiana.

A group of kids got a sneak peek at the fun Thursday.

"We took a sports fanatic and mascot theme and rolled it into a children's museum," said Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura.

From floating mascot heads to the official Wall of Fame, the 25,000 square foot, multi-million dollar facility is completely hands-on.

"There's something here for every kid, adults, pushing buttons, doing levers," said Hall of Fame Executive Director Orestes Hernandez.

Original Phillie Phanatic and Hall of Fame creator David Raymond said the whole project grew out of what seemed like a silly idea.

"To go from that silly idea five years ago to make a splash... to this place today is what's amazing about the whole project," Raymond said.

The Macot Hall of Fame officially opens to the public on December 26. Grand opening celebrations will be held in April.

If you'd like to nominate your own high school, college or professional mascots for inclusion in the Hall of Fame, you can complete the nomination process at www.mascothalloffame.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmascotsportshall of fameWhiting
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
7 on Your Sideline: DePaul College Prep to take on Leo Friday
Bulls' Bobby Portis has sprained ankle, out 2-4 weeks
Raymond Felton, Dennis Schroder suspended 1 game for coming off bench
Nets hang on to beat Bulls 96-93, extend winning streak to 7
More Sports
Top Stories
Man charged after deaths of CPD officers says he found gun in alley
Illinois lost 45K residents last year, 2nd largest decline in US
Wake held for fallen CPD Officer
Neighbors line street with pride flags to support family after flag stolen
Don't celebrate Christmas? See 7 things you can do on Dec. 25
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Budweiser looking into making drinks infused with pot
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Show More
CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson surprises domestic violence survivor, 6 kids with gifts
Police: 2 women killed in separate throat slashings Wednesday evening
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Cookie bakers bitter about broken Hershey's Kisses
More News