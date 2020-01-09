Sports

Atlanta Hawks' Young cancels $1M in medical debt for locals

ATLANTA -- The holiday season is over but Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young still had some charity gift giving in mind: wiping out medical debt for hundreds of the city's residents.

The 21-year-old star donated $10,000 to a medical debt erasure agency which relieved over $1 million in debt for those residents, news outlets reported.

"The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms," Young said in a statement. "Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year."

Through the Trae Young Foundation, Young donated the money to RIP Medical Debt, an organization that buys and forgives medical debt in the United States, according to a news release. The nonprofit started in 2014 by two former debt collectors. They use donated funds to buy debt portfolios for those in need.

Media reports said the average amount of dissolved debt is $1,858 for about 570 people.

"Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!!" he added in a tweet. "For the A #MakeADifference."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsatlanta hawksnbau.s. & worlddebtdonations
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coyote sighted in Streeterville after man bitten in 2nd attack: police
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after fight at Trump Tower
Woman beaten, robbed on Near North Side
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana
Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street
Show More
Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in Back of the Yards
Man dies after falling into Kankakee Co. grain bin: officials
Local man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking
Takata recalls 10M more air bag inflators
Meet one of the dogs saving koalas from Australian wildfires
More TOP STORIES News